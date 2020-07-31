Ponant and Paul Gauguin Are Back In Cruise Service

Ponant and Paul Gauguin resumed operations in July with eight ships setting sail from Iceland, Dalmatian Coast, the Arctic, France and French Polynesia.

This includes the inaugural seasons for thew newest Ponant Explorer-class ships, Le Bellot and Le Jacques Cartier. All ships are operating under the company's comprehensive health plan.

Among new itineraries, Le Bellot will circumnavigate Iceland on a eight-day, seven-night itinerary from Reykjavik in her inaugural season. The first sailing departed on July 13 with four additional departures available through August. Highlights include Snæfellsjökull National Park overlooking the Snæfel volcano, the isolated region of Hornstrandir Nature Reserve where passengers can disembark for a guided hike and explore the diverse landscapes of the East Fjords. During the sailing, passengers will also cross the Arctic Circle to witness the polar wildlife of whales, orcas, seals and Atlantic puffins. The August sailings are scheduled for August 5, 12, 19 and 26. .

The Le Champlain began her first cruise on July 31 from Dubrovnik, with an eight-day cruise along the Dalmatian coastline in Croatia.

In the Arctic, Ponant resumed expedition operations on July 11 with four new itineraries, including its inaugural crossing of the Northeast Passage. The 23-day expedition cruise on Le Boreal will depart from Longyearbyen, Norway on September 28.

And in France Ponant debuted new sailings in early July. The Le Jacques Cartier is sailing roundtrip from Saint-Malo on seven-night itineraries exploring the Breton Coast. Highlights include the brand’s namesake islands, Ponant Islands. Other sailings include circumnavigating the island of Corsica and the salt marshes of the Camargue Natural Park, and its emblematic pink flamingos. Sailings depart every Saturday from July through September.

For Paul Gauguin, the one-ship line came back on July 18 for local residents of French Polynesia while a July 29 departure is open to international guests. Three new itineraries are now available to explore French Polynesia including a 10-night sailing to discover the Society Islands.