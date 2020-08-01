Fleet Retrospective: Norwegian Cruise Line's 2000 Vessel Lineup

Norwegian Cruise Line operated six ships at the turn of the century. Here is what Norwegian's fleet profile looked like in 2000:

Norway

Built: 1960

Passengers: 2,032

Tonnage: 76,000

The former ocean liner was scrapped in 2008, after 23 years of service with Norwegian Cruise Line. It was decommissioned in May 2003 after a boiler explosion in Miami. Previously, it served as the biggest ship in the fleet from 1980 to 1999.

Norwegian Dream

Built: 1992

Passengers: 1,750

Tonnage: 50,760

Built as Dreamward in 1992, the Norwegian Dream is currently operated by Star Cruises. Lengthened in 1998, the vessel was sold to Louis Cruises in 2008, leaving the Norwegian fleet in the same year. After three years laid-up, it was renamed SuperStar Gemini and transferred to Star Cruises’ fleet.

Norwegian Majesty

Built: 1992

Passengers: 1,462

Tonnage: 38,000

The smallest ship in the fleet, the Norwegian Majesty sailed for Norwegian Cruise Line until 2009. Sold to Louis Cruises, it was renamed Louis Majesty and operated for the cruise line until 2012. In the same year, the vessel started a five-year charter to Thomson Cruises, under the name Thomson Majesty. In 2018 it was sold again, this time to Mano Maritime. Renamed Crown Iris, the vessel is currently serving the Israeli operator.

Norwegian Sea

Built: 1988

Passengers: 1,504

Tonnage: 42,000

Originally named Seaward, the Norwegian Sea was transferred to Star Cruises in 2005. As the SuperStar Libra, the vessel ended its public operations in 2018. It was then converted into a floating hotel in Wismar, Germany, where it remains to this day for yard workers at MV Werften.

Norwegian Wind

Built: 1993

Passengers: 1,750

Tonnage: 50,760

Built in 1993, the Norwegian Wind sailed for Norwegian Cruise Line until 2007. Transferred to Star Cruises, it was renamed SuperStar Aquarius after a major refit.

Norwegian Sky

Built: 1999

Passengers: 2,000

Tonnage: 80,000

Currently based in Miami, the Norwegian Sky is the only ship that has been in service with Norwegian Cruise Line since 2000. In 2004, the vessel was renamed the Pride of Aloha for service in Hawaii, under the U.S. flag. Four years later, it got its original name back and was re-flagged to the Bahamas.