Fleet Retrospective: Norwegian Cruise Line's 2000 Vessel Lineup

SS Norway

Norwegian Cruise Line operated six ships at the turn of the century. Here is what Norwegian's fleet profile looked like in 2000:

Norway
Built: 1960
Passengers: 2,032
Tonnage: 76,000
The former ocean liner was scrapped in 2008, after 23 years of service with Norwegian Cruise Line. It was decommissioned in May 2003 after a boiler explosion in Miami. Previously, it served as the biggest ship in the fleet from 1980 to 1999.

Dream Lengthening

Norwegian Dream
Built: 1992
Passengers: 1,750
Tonnage: 50,760
Built as Dreamward in 1992, the Norwegian Dream is currently operated by Star Cruises. Lengthened in 1998, the vessel was sold to Louis Cruises in 2008, leaving the Norwegian fleet in the same year. After three years laid-up, it was renamed SuperStar Gemini and transferred to Star Cruises’ fleet.

Norwegian Majesty

Norwegian Majesty
Built: 1992
Passengers: 1,462
Tonnage: 38,000
The smallest ship in the fleet, the Norwegian Majesty sailed for Norwegian Cruise Line until 2009. Sold to Louis Cruises, it was renamed Louis Majesty and operated for the cruise line until 2012. In the same year, the vessel started a five-year charter to Thomson Cruises, under the name Thomson Majesty. In 2018 it was sold again, this time to Mano Maritime. Renamed Crown Iris, the vessel is currently serving the Israeli operator.

Norwegian Sea
Built: 1988
Passengers: 1,504
Tonnage: 42,000
Originally named Seaward, the Norwegian Sea was transferred to Star Cruises in 2005. As the SuperStar Libra, the vessel ended its public operations in 2018. It was then converted into a floating hotel in Wismar, Germany, where it remains to this day for yard workers at MV Werften. 

Norwegian Wind
Built: 1993
Passengers: 1,750
Tonnage: 50,760
Built in 1993, the Norwegian Wind sailed for Norwegian Cruise Line until 2007. Transferred to Star Cruises, it was renamed SuperStar Aquarius after a major refit.

Norwegian Sky

Norwegian Sky
Built: 1999
Passengers: 2,000
Tonnage: 80,000
Currently based in Miami, the Norwegian Sky is the only ship that has been in service with Norwegian Cruise Line since 2000. In 2004, the vessel was renamed the Pride of Aloha for service in Hawaii, under the U.S. flag. Four years later, it got its original name back and was re-flagged to the Bahamas.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Cartagena

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report