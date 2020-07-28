Want to Cruise Again? CDC Requests Public Input

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may have extended its no sail order through the end of September, but now appears to be preparing for a future of cruising as it has asked for public input on new protocols.

Last week, the CDC released a Request for Information Related to Cruise Ship Planning and Infrastructure, Resumption of Passenger Operations, and Summary Questions,

Thus, the agency is asking for information from anyone related to cruise ship planning and infrastructure, resumption of passenger operations, and additional summary questions.

The CDC said the information may be used to inform future public health guidance and preventative measures relating to travel on cruise ships.

The deadline to submit comments in writing is on or before September 21, 2020.