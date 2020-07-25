Genova Industrie Navali Reports a Strong Year of Growth

Genova Industrie Navali (GIN), a holding company overseeing the T. Mariotti and San Giorgio del Porto shipyards, reported what it called a strong year of growth in 2019.

The year saw 211 million euro in production as the group unveiled a consolidated approach under the GIN brand with a new logo.

GIN is able to operate in the shipbuilding and mega yachts segment, from construction to repair and refitting, from conversions to ship recycling and with facilities in Marseilles, Genoa and Piombino

2019 saw 190 projects completed and about 80 ships repaired and built in a year, while staff numbers increased by 10 percent.

"The new logo is a tribute to the Group's companies and to the employees," said Ferdinando Garrè, CEO of GIN and of San Giorgio del Porto. "In recent years, our partnership has enabled us to face together with success the challenges of the market with cohesion, as demonstrated by 2019 results; giving to the holding its own visual identity proves our pride and confidence in the future."

Newbuildings include the construction of the new ferry for RFI (Italian railway network) which will be used for connections across the Strait of Messina which is in progress.

There are also two expedition class vessels for Seabourn, starting wtih the Seabourn Venture, commissioned to Mariotti shipyard. The engines and part of the equipment have been fitted on board, the hull construction and internal outfitting work is proceeding at full capacity while, in Genoa, superstructures work is in progress.

San Giorgio del Porto is currently refurbishing four vessels belonging to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, together with Chantier Naval de Marseille shipyard. These include the Oceania Nautica, Regent Seven Seas navigator, as well as the Norwegian Breakaway and Getaway, the latter two saw large bridge and stateroom refits, the installations of scrubbers and new propellers. Other scheduled drydocks from Norwegian include the Epic, Star and Dawn, as well as more Regent and Oceania ships.



