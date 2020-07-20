Cruise & Maritime Voyages Placed Into Administration

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has been placed into administration in the UK, while TransOcean Tours (owned by CMV) is facing the same scenario in Germany.

All departures have been cancelled for CMV and TransOcean.

The company was reported last week to be in last-minute rescue financing talks, which did not pan out.

It is unknown what will happen to the company's ship fleet, which is a mix of owned and leased vessels.

The company was due to get two Carnival Corp. ships in 2021 as P&O Australia's Pacific Aria and Pacific Dawn were set to transfer.

Current CMV Fleet: