Cruise & Maritime Voyages Placed Into Administration

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has been placed into administration in the UK, while TransOcean Tours (owned by CMV) is facing the same scenario in Germany.
All departures have been cancelled for CMV and TransOcean.
The company was reported last week to be in last-minute rescue financing talks, which did not pan out.
It is unknown what will happen to the company's ship fleet, which is a mix of owned and leased vessels.
The company was due to get two Carnival Corp. ships in 2021 as P&O Australia's Pacific Aria and Pacific Dawn were set to transfer.
Current CMV Fleet:
- Astoria (550 Berths, 1948 Built)
- Astor (590 Berths, 1987 Built)
- Vasco da Gama (1,266 Berths, 1992 Built)
- Columbus (1,400 Berths, 1988 Built)
- Magallen (1,250 Berths, 1985 Built)
- Marco Polo (800 Berths, 1965 Built)