CDC Extends 'No Sail Order' Through September

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended its ban on cruising from the United States through Sept. 30, citing the spreading coronavirus pandemic. 

The previous order was set to expire this month, but was largely expected to be extended. Most major cruise operators had already voluntarily paused operations through the summer.

In a letter, the CDC said it has spent over 38,000 person hours working on the cruise ship COVID-19 response since March. The agency also cited 99 outbreaks on 123 different cruise ships. 

This Order is in effect until one of the following occurs:

  • The expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency.
  • The CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations, or
  • September 30, 2020.

 

