Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas Isn't Going to China in 2021

Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International is postponing Wonder of the Seas’ arrival in China until further notice.

Being built in France, the fifth Oasis-Class vessel was schedule to arrive in Shanghai in mid-2021.

According to the cruise line, the vessel is not going to be delivered next spring as previously planned.

"The coronavirus pandemic has caused an unprecedented impact on the global cruise ship industry and the construction of the new Wonder of the Seas was delayed due to the impact of it in shipyard operations," said the company, in a statement issued in the Chinese market.

While remaining hopeful to see the 5,448-guest ship in Asia "as soon as possible," the cruise line didn’t set an alternative timeline for it.

“We look forward to the arrival of Wonder of the Seas after the epidemic has been brought under control," the company said.

"Royal Caribbean believes that the fundamentals of the Chinese economy have not changed because of the epidemic, and the trend of the cruise ship market will not change. After the public health risks are controlled, people will pursue socialization. The instincts of reunion and leisure will not change and may even be strengthened," said Dr. Zinan Liu, Chairman of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Asia, underlining the company's commitment to the market.

“We are fully prepared to show the public that Royal Caribbean ships are a safe place," he said.

