Did Seajets Buy the P&O Oceana?

Oceana

Seajets, a Greek ferry operator, may have struck a deal to purchase the former P&O Oceana and enter the overnight cruise business, according to Greek media reports.

The Iliopoulos-family led operation began passenger transportation in the Aegean Sea in 2002. The company had previously focused on freight transportation.

Regular routes travel to Aegean ports including Piraeus, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Travelers can create island-hopping trips to three or more islands through the company’s website.

One-day special tours from Athens to Mykonos and Crete to Santorini are also available during the summer season.

Last year, Seajets had a fleet of 17 ships including two monohull ferries, 12 catamarans, and three conventional ferries. The company touts its high-speed ferries with monohulls and catamarans capable of reaching speeds between 33 and 40 knots. The 11,347-ton Tera Jet has the largest capacity in the fleet with room for 2,000 passengers and 500 vehicles.

Seajets did not return a request for further comment. 

 

