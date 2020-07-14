Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

TUI Adds Second Ship Back Into Service; Doubles Capacity

Mein Schiff 1

TUI Cruises is already doubling capacity and spinning up a second ship as the Mein Schiff 1 will restart service at 60 percent occupancy out of Kiel in August, according to the German cruise company.

This follows the Mein Schiff 2, which resumes service later this month with short cruises from Hamburg.

The Mein Schiff 1 will sail cruises to nowhere (known as "Blue Cruises) from Kiel, offering three- and four-day short sailings.

"This gives guests the opportunity to enjoy the Mein Schiff experience on board with the premium all-inclusive concept and at the same time treat themselves to a break at sea, of course with an adapted and expanded health and safety concept," the company said. "The basis for the resumption of cruise operations is the guiding principles of the responsible authorities, which were developed in coordination with CLIA Germany and the shipping companies as well as in cooperation with experts."

Pricing starts at 599 euro per person for a balcony stateroom. 

Naval Rocha

