Costa Firenze Set to Stay in Europe 2021 Before Heading to China

The new Costa Firenze was set to debut later this year in the Chinese market, but that plan may be changing according to the latest plans to resume operations at Costa Cruises.

The new ship, under construction at Fincantieri, will now most likely be redeployed in Europe for the balance of 2021, taking over the Western Mediterranean seven-day program that was set to be sailed by the new Costa Toscana, according to a presentation on the company's plans to resume cruising.

The Toscana, under construction at Meyer Turku, was set for an early 2021 delivery, which is now being pushed back.

With the Toscana now predicted to enter service later in 2021, the Firenze will then move to China in time for the 2021-2022 winter and 2022 cruise seasons. 

