Carnival Corporation to Sell 13 Cruise Ships

Carnival Corporation said it intends to further accelerate the removal of ships from its fleet in 2020.

It added these are ships that were previously expected to leave the fleet in coming years, the company said, in a press release.

"We have aggressively shed less efficient ships," said CEO Arnold Donald, on Carnival's business update call on Friday.

Carnival said it sold one ship in June 2020, presumed to be the Costa Victoria, and has agreements for the disposal of five ships and preliminary agreements for an additional three ships, all of which are expected to leave the fleet in the next 90 days. The P&O Oceana was also sold earlier this week and is leaving the fleet in July.

Carnival said these agreements are in addition to the sale of four ships, which were announced prior to fiscal 2020. These ships are presumed to be the Pacific Aria and Pacific Dawn, which will transfer to Cruise & Maritime Voyages, as well as the Costa Atlantica and Costa Mediterranea, which have been sold into a Carnival's joint venture with China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

In addition, company executives said that most ships that are leaving the Carnival fleet will stay in service.

In total, the 13 ships expected to leave the fleet represent a nearly nine percent reduction in current capacity as opposed to being scrapped.