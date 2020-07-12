Bar Harbor Says No to Cruise Ships

Bar Harbor, Maine, has decided it does not want any cruise traffic in 2020 following a presentation from American Cruise Lines earlier this week.

The cruise line also presented a 20-page risk mitigation plan.

A Tuesday presentation to a town council meeting by American Cruise Lines outlined various procedures the company was willing to undertake to call on Bar Harbor, but ultimately fell short for 2020. The town decided it does not want any cruise traffic for 2020, whether big ships (as pictured, Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas in Bar Harbor), or even small ships with reduced capacity.

With small ships, American falls outside the CDC's no sail order.

The company was willing to make the following adjustments to its cruise experience:

Limit capacity from 175 guests to 60 guests. Crew would also be reduced.

Passengers would self quarantine at home seven days before the cruise departure.

Three (3) days prior to travel to Maine and Four (4) to Five (5) days before travel to Alaska,passengers would take PCR swab test and report results to American Cruise Lines before traveling.

Medical screening of passengers and crew.

Social distancing aboard.

Only 25 guests would leave the ship at once while in port.

The company's 20-page risk mitigation plan covered everything from pre-cruise to onboard protocols, medical issues, outbreak plans and more.