Europa 2 and Hanseatic Inspiration to Start Sailing

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is planning to set sail again starting at the end of July 2020, with extensive hygiene and preventive measures in place, and two ships at 60 percent capacity, the company said.

Sailing from Hamburg, the Europa 2 and Hanseatic Inspiration will offer short routes, the company announced.

Eight cruises are currently on sale and will comply with the line's new 10-point health plan, available to view on its website.

Of note, there will be a full day between cruises without guests aboard for cleaning purposes.

“We have taken extraordinary measures in preparation for this relaunch and are faced with a new travel reality with significantly stricter prevention and hygiene standards. We have taken our time because the safety of our guests and crew and the trust of those in charge of the German ports is very important to us,” said Karl J. Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. “For the relaunch, in accordance with the German authorities, we have agreed to exclusively welcome guests who are residents of Germany, Austria and Switzerland onboard at first. In the next phase, we will evaluate whether we are able to allow guests who are resident in other countries to travel with us, depending on the development of the infection rate in those countries.

“Our relaunch will be carried out in a controlled fashion, and we are going above and beyond the requirements set forth by the authorities. Between each cruise, we will purposely have a reset day without guests onboard. Our reset day is for general cleaning and disinfection of the entire ship, and will help to establish the new procedure. Our aim is to make our guest’s time on board safe, care-free and enjoyable, by observing the necessary rules in regards to maintaining distance and providing personal and individual service. Our small ships offer ideal conditions for this," Pojer said.

