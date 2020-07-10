An Inside Look at AIDA's Adjusted Onboard Experience

AIDA Cruises has announced it will offer cruises with three ships from German ports in August.

The AIDAperla will be the first to set sail on August 5 from Hamburg, followed by the AIDAmar from Rostock-Warnemünde on August 12 and the AIDAblu from Kiel on August 16.

The changes to bring the three ships back into service are sweeping, touching on every aspect of the cruise experience.

Pre-Cruise

The sailings will feature all sea days and operated at reduced capacity.

Each guest will provide health information and risk-increasing factors related to COVID-19 prior to travel and check-in.

Before check-in, the body temperature of every guest is measured without contact. A team of doctors is also available to clarify symptoms or other information, and if necessary, a COVID-19 PCR test can also be carried out.

If a guest lives in an area in Germany with 50 new infections per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days, that guest must present a recent (not older than 48 hours) negative COVID-19 test prior to board.

Check in will be staggered as guests will reserve their time slots for check-in on the day of arrival and check-out on the day of departure.

If a guest is denied boarding, the trip can be rebooked prior to Oct. 31, 2020.

Onboard

Onboard, guests and crew must keep at least 1.5 meters away from other people.

If minimum distance cannot be maintained, mouth and nose protection is mandatory for guests and crew.

No face mask protection is required in the outer areas of the ship, in restaurants and bars on the square, on fitness equipment and during sports courses.

Guests can use both fabric masks and medical protective masks, and must supply their own masks. Additional masks are available for purchase aboard.

All cabins are cleaned daily according to the dual principle of “Clean and Sanitize." In addition to the normal cleaning process, surfaces are disinfected and all vacuum cleaners are now equipped with HEPA filters.

For dining, no fask masks are necessary at tables.

There will be no self-service in the buffets.

Buffet restaurants will feature breakfast and lunch a la carte, and a three-course dinner menu.

Restaurant seats for all meals must be reserved no later than three days before the start of the trip.

AIDA did not comment on bar service, but it is believed all bar seats have been removed.

AIDA does not have a traditional show lounge, but instead uses its atrium for most entertainment, giving it an advantage as it enables the artists to keep enough distance from each other and from guests. AIDA, however, is asking guests to wear mouth and nose protection before, during and after the events.

The disco will be closed for the time being, and AIDA will not have pool parties, according to the line.

The company's spa is open, but the sauna area remains closed. Spa capacity will be significantly limited.

The gym is open, with an increased minimum distance of 2.5 meters between guests, and reduced capacity. AIDA said it has reduced the number of workout machines. Cleaning frequency will be increased.

The pools on board and the water slides are opened under increased security measures. The number of people per pool will be limited.

As well, the slot machines in the casino will operate; the shops will be open with limited capacity.

Health Plan