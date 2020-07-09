Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

TUI To Restart Operations at End of July

Mein Schiff 2

TUI Cruises announced it will restart operations with the Mein Schiff 2 on July 24, sailing a three-night weekend cruise to July 27, and cruising in the North Sea, with the ship sailing roundtrip from Hamburg. 

Occupancy aboard hte 2,900-guest premium ship will be capped at 60 percent, or 1,740 guests. 

"The health and safety of crew and guests is a top priority for TUI Cruises. That is why TUI Cruises has again strengthened the strict measures that have always been in place to prevent the spread of viral diseases," the company announced. "Together with medical experts, TUI Cruises has developed a 10-point plan for resuming cruise operations. The precautionary measures are based on the medical standards of renowned institutions such as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the locally applicable guidelines and guidelines."

The Mein Schiff 1 is expected to follow suit in early August from a different German homeport. 

Overview Video

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Stream2Sea

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report