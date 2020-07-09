TUI To Restart Operations at End of July

TUI Cruises announced it will restart operations with the Mein Schiff 2 on July 24, sailing a three-night weekend cruise to July 27, and cruising in the North Sea, with the ship sailing roundtrip from Hamburg.

Occupancy aboard hte 2,900-guest premium ship will be capped at 60 percent, or 1,740 guests.

"The health and safety of crew and guests is a top priority for TUI Cruises. That is why TUI Cruises has again strengthened the strict measures that have always been in place to prevent the spread of viral diseases," the company announced. "Together with medical experts, TUI Cruises has developed a 10-point plan for resuming cruise operations. The precautionary measures are based on the medical standards of renowned institutions such as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the locally applicable guidelines and guidelines."

The Mein Schiff 1 is expected to follow suit in early August from a different German homeport.

