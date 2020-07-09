AIDA to Offer Cruises in August on Three Ships

AIDA Cruises, Carnival Corporation's German brand, will offer cruises in August on three ships. The sailings will leave German ports and will not dock at any transit ports, and the ships won't be at full occupancy, according to a statement.

The AIDAperla will be the first to set sail on August 5 from Hamburg, followed by the AIDAmar from Rostock-Warnemünde on August 12 and the AIDAblu from Kiel on August 16. Bookings start today, July 9.

Supported by the theme – "With certainty the most beautiful vacation" – AIDA announced it has worked with several global and national health authorities to develop a comprehensive set of health and hygiene protocols to help facilitate a safe, healthy and phased-in return to cruise vacations. The brand will provide extensive information about the enhanced protocols and procedures it will implement against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Starting with the booking process through individual travel preparation, embarking and disembarking in port, and medical care onboard, AIDA has introduced a variety of preventive measures to complement existing health and hygiene standards, the company said.

These measures range from the digital health questionnaire prior to the cruise, to temperature measurements before check-in for guests and crew, to physical distancing guidelines and routing systems on arrival and departure and onboard, to closely managing capacities at venues such as restaurants, bars, theatres, sports and spa areas, the company said.

The enhanced protocols are supplemented by additional hygiene and safety measures, such as increased cleaning and disinfection measures, which take place in all cabins and public areas according to a defined protocol, as well as additional disinfection dispensers at check-in and onboard.

Onboard medical care for all guests and crew is available around the clock. The ships are equipped with PCR-test-kits and diagnostic devices for the immediate evaluation of suspected COVID-19 cases, and the medical team on board is trained in the relevant test procedures and treatment methods. Together with the responsible authorities, extensive processes have been developed to facilitate medical care, safe disembarkation, and a safe return home as quickly as possible for patients diagnosed with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Depending on the opening of further European ports for cruise ships, the first foreign destinations could be integrated into the itinerary.