Viking Extends Operations Pause Through September

Viking Sky

Viking is extending its pause in river and ocean operations through September 30, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In Europe, countries are beginning to open up, but the process will continue to be slow and cautious. Like you, I look forward to traveling again and I am encouraged by the scientific advancements being made around the world to overcome COVID-19," said Chairman Torstein Hagen, in a letter to guests. 

"We were the first cruise line to announce a temporary suspension of operations and have continued to evaluate the situation, responding accordingly. While restrictions related to COVID-19 are beginning to ease in some countries, travel remains particularly challenging in other regions of the world. Therefore, we have made the decision to extend our temporary suspension of operations through September 30, 2020."

Guests that are effected will receive a future cruise voucher for 125 percent, good for 24 months and including a pre/post cruise extension; upgrading the stateroom category; or even upgrading to business class air.

