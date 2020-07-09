A number of cruise suppliers and key stakeholders in the global cruise business were awarded federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans, according to recently released data from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The PPP was aimed at small businesses and created as part of the CARES Act, which went into law at the end of March.

“The release of loan data strikes the appropriate balance of providing the American people with transparency, while protecting sensitive payroll and personal income information of small businesses, sole proprietors, and independent contractors.” said United States Secretary of the Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, in prepared remarks.

Under specific circumstances, the low-interest loans may be forgiven by the U.S. Federal Government.

Key Cruise-Related Loan Recipients:

Studio Dado - $150,000 to $350,000

Bermello, Ajamil & Partners - $2,000,000 to $5,000,000

FCCA (Florida Caribbean Cruise Association) - $150,000 to $350,000

Villeroy & Boch- $1,000,000 to $2,000,000

Vikand - $150,000 to $350,000

Tritan Software - $350,000 to $1,000,000

Wilson Butler Architects - $350,000 to $1,000,000

Bolidt - $350,000 to $1,000,000

Viking Life-Saving Equipment - $1,000,000 to $2,000,000

Cruise Trading and Service - $350,000 to $1,000,000

Allen Marine Tours - $2,000,000 to $5,000,000

Chesapeake Shipbuilding - $1,000,000 to $2,000,000

Paradise Cruise Line Management - $1,000,000 to $2,000,000

Panoff Publishing (PPI Group/Porthole Cruise Magazine) - $350,000 to $1,000,000

Fassmer - $350,000 to $1,000,000

MNY Group (Life Floor) - $350,000 to $1,000,000

Century Ship Service - $150,000 to $350,000

Cruiseport Gloucester- $350,000 to $1,000,000

International Cruise Food and Hotel Supply - $350,000 to $1,000,000

Also of note, Lindblad Expeditions was approved for a large loan but returned the PPP funds.