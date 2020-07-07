Carnival Looking for Shipyard to Finish Radiance Conversion

The Carnival Victory was set to become the Carnival Radiance following a $200 million drydock earlier this year at Navantia in Spain.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, work on the conversion was stopped.

Now, Carnival Cruise Line said it is hoping to finish the work.

"Carnival is now evaluating shipyard options to complete the transformation, but the ship is likely not going to be completed until the spring," the company said, in a press release.

As a result of the delayed arrival of Carnival Radiance, Carnival Breeze will be redeployed from Fort Lauderdale to Port Canaveral and will assume the itineraries for Carnival Radiance from Nov. 8, 2020 to Apr. 24, 2021. Consequently, guests on 18 Carnival Breeze sailings from Fort Lauderdale scheduled to operate from Nov. 7, 2020 to Mar. 7, 2021 are being notified that their cruises have been cancelled.

Carnival Magic's transatlantic and European itineraries from Mar. 13, 2021 to May 3, 2021 have been cancelled. Seven sailings previously scheduled for Carnival Breeze from Fort. Lauderdale from Mar. 13 to Apr. 24, 2021 will move to Miami and those guests will sail on the same itinerary, but on Carnival Magic operating from PortMiami.