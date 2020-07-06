WTTC and Carnival Corporation Present COVID-19 Scientific Summit

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Carnival Corporation will host the WTTC/Carnival Corporation Global Science Summit on COVID-19.

Set for July 23, this will be a virtual scientific summit focused on COVID-19 and the new normal, according to a statement.

Taking place from 1400 hours to 1730 GMT (10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT) on Thursday, July 23, the summit, which is open to the public, will share the latest scientific knowledge and evidence-based best practices related to prevention, detection, treatment and mitigation of COVID-19.

The joint summit will see global tourism leaders, WTTC Members, government agencies, destination partners, trade and private businesses, share the very latest science and medical evidence that can be used to inform practical, adaptable and science-based solutions for mitigating and living with COVID-19.

The summit will bring together a lineup of world renowned medical, epidemiology and public health experts to explore and share the latest best practice on the science of COVID-19 and how best to address the many practical questions people have about the disease.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: "I was excited when Arnold, on behalf of Carnival Corporation, approached me with this idea. This event will be a powerful platform for harnessing the best thinking from across all fields of knowledge in the public and private sectors. The science of this virus is rapidly evolving and these real-time insights will be invaluable in helping us determine evidence-based protection and mitigation measures to combat COVID-19. They will also help drive global alignment and collaboration on the frontiers of science and policy, which is critical to the survival of this important sector.

"COVID-19 has had a crushing global socio-economic impact and is threatening the jobs of millions of people whose very livelihoods depend upon a thriving Travel & Tourism sector for their survival."