AIDA Cancels Most Cruises Through August; Could Still See Gradual Summer Start

Two AIDA Ships

AIDA Cruises announced that it is cancelled cruises through August 31, but added believes it will resume its cruise operation later this summer.

The news does not apply to individual departures from AIDAprima, AIDAperla and AIDAdiva.

"AIDA Cruises is in close and constant contact with all of the relevant authorities discussing the brand's interest in restarting cruise vacations, when the time is right, under adapted conditions and in full compliance with all sanitization and hygiene standards and protocols for physical distancing," the company said.

