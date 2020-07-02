Buffet Not Going Anywhere at Royal Caribbean

“We will continue to have a buffet at Royal Caribbean," commented Linken D’Souza, vice president of food and beverage operations, on a recent webinar aimed at travel agents.

The company's iconic Windjammer venue, however, could look a bit different across the 26-ship Royal Caribbean International fleet.

Scenarios, said D’Souza, range from employee service to individual portions to individual (i.e.disposable) tongs, among many options.

"We're continuing to work through a lot of the deals. Rest assured the buffet will exist," he said.

"There will be (modifications) that ensure we have a healthy return to service," continued D’Souza. "Your favorites and what you’re used to at the Windjammer will be there.”

The Windjammer has also gone through dramatic changes, even before COVID-19.

The big adjustments come in the breakfast lineup, now featuring an avocado toast bar, a carving station and improved bakery and pastry options.





