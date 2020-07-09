Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

2021 Global Cruise Ship Index Now Available for Download

 Global Cruise Ship Index 2021

The new 2021 Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News is now available for immediate download.

The Excel file comprises data for over 500 cruise ships, listing key metrics such for each ship including cruise line, ship name, guest capacity, crew capacity, shipyard, building cost, length, width and draft.

New for this year's edition is whether each ship has shorepower capabilities and an exhaust gas cleaning (i.e. scrubber).

It provides a comprehensive overview of key metrics of the current and future cruise fleet in a sort-able, organized database. 

The database includes all current ships in cruise service as well as the forward-looking cruise ship orderbook as of July 2020.

Click here to download the 2021 Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News.

 

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

