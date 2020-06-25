The Majestic Princess is heading to the West Coast for the 2021-2022 cruise season, according to a press release from Princess Cruises.

The ship had previously been deployed in Australia and New Zealand for winter seasons.

Princess said the ship would offer cruises to the Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast as part of a five-ship deployment from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Majestic Princess will sail from Los Angeles for the first time sailing on seven-day Mexican Riviera voyages throughout the season as well as seven-day Classic California Coast voyages in the fall and spring.

In spring 2022, the new Discovery Princess will join Majestic Princess sailing from Los Angeles on seven-day voyages to Mexico and California.

The Grand Princess also sails roundtrip from Los Angeles on either her 15-day Hawaiian Islands or 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez voyages.

The Ruby Princess will sail her second season of Hawaii, Mexico, and California Coast sailings roundtrip from San Francisco, including a pair of Panama Canal – Ocean to Ocean voyages transiting the famed Panama Canal.

Princess added that the Princess MedallionClass is available for all west coast destinations on select ship.

In addition, with two homeports offering 15-day roundtrip cruises to Hawaii, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, guests can choose their perfect itinerary island-hopping to Maui, Oahu, Kauai, and Hilo on Grand Princess and the Sapphire Princess (Los Angeles) or the Ruby Princess (roundtrip San Francisco).











