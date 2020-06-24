CVC Doesn't Plan to Operate Brazilian Cruise Season in 2020-2021

CVC, a leading tour operator in Brazil, is not planning on operating a cruise season in 2020-2021, according to a spokesperson.

CVC has traditionally chartered ships from other operators for a season of Brazil cruising, and for the last few seasons, had chartered the Sovereign from Pullmantur.

The company said in a prepared statement that it has stopped selling departures aboard the Sovereign, and is in the process of contacting booked guests with alternative options.

Pullmantur's ships were recently moved to cold lay-up and the company filed for reorganization earlier this year.