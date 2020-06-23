Royal Caribbean Extends Voyage Suspension Through Mid September

Royal Caribbean International has extended its pause in operations through at least mid September, according to the cruise line.
"At Royal Caribbean International, our guests and crew's safety and well-being are always our top priorities," the company announced. "After further consulting with our partners at Cruise Lines International Association and in conjunction with the CDC, we have decided to extend the suspension of sailings for our global fleet for all sailings through September 15th, 2020. Our goal is to resume operations on September 16th, 2020 for the majority of our fleet. However, the following circumstances have extended the suspension for the following ships and sailings:"
In Addition:
- Canada sailings will be suspended through October 31, 2020, due to the Canadian government’s extended travel ban on cruise ship travel.
- Explorer of the Seas’ drydock will take place August 2020 given the closure of shipyards along with the disruption to the supply chain caused by this pandemic. As a result, Explorer’s August 2020 sailings will be cancelled and the revitalization will be a technical dry dock where only routine maintenance work will take place.
- Cruise terminals will remain closed in Copenhagen, Denmark and as a result, on June 11, 2020 the company decided to cancel the following sailings: Jewel of the Seas August 8th, 16th, and 23rd, 2020 sailings, and Brilliance of the Seas August 21st, 2020 sailing.
- Bermuda sailings will be suspended through October 31st, 2020.
- And, after further review with CLIA, the CDC and local governments, the company said it decided to cancel Voyager of the Seas sailings through September 30th, 2020, along with Spectrum of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas sailings through July 2020.