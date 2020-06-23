Royal Caribbean Extends Voyage Suspension Through Mid September

Royal Caribbean International has extended its pause in operations through at least mid September, according to the cruise line.

"At Royal Caribbean International, our guests and crew's safety and well-being are always our top priorities," the company announced. "After further consulting with our partners at Cruise Lines International Association and in conjunction with the CDC, we have decided to extend the suspension of sailings for our global fleet for all sailings through September 15th, 2020. Our goal is to resume operations on September 16th, 2020 for the majority of our fleet. However, the following circumstances have extended the suspension for the following ships and sailings:"

In Addition: