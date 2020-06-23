Expedition Cruise Ship Reportedly Sold at Auction for Just $600,000

The RCGS Resolute was sold at auction in Curacao for a slim $600,000 on Monday, according to a source familiar with the auction result.

This is in sharp contrast to just a few years ago, where multiple operators were lining up to charter the former Hapag-Lloyd Cruises expedition ship, which offers a strong ice class hull and capacity for up to 184 guests. The book value of the ship was previously said to have been in the $25 million range for the former Hanseatic.

A spokesperson representing the auctioneer confirmed to Cruise Industry News that the ship had indeed been sold, but did not elaborate on the sales price or the buyer.

It is also possible the buyer was the existing owner of the vessel, using the auction as a tool to clear any debts on the ship.

It was a colorful 2019-2020 season for the ship, having been first arrested in Buenos Aires following the demise of One Ocean Expeditions. On the ship's voyage back to Europe, it collided with a Venezuelan naval vessel. The latter ship sank and the Resolute sailed damaged to Curacao, where she has remained since.

It is unclear whether Venezuelan authorities will let the ship leave Curacao.