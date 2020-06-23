Expedition Cruise Ship Reportedly Sold at Auction for Just $600,000

RCGS Resolute

The RCGS Resolute was sold at auction in Curacao for a slim $600,000 on Monday, according to a source familiar with the auction result. 

This is in sharp contrast to just a few years ago, where multiple operators were lining up to charter the former Hapag-Lloyd Cruises expedition ship, which offers a strong ice class hull and capacity for up to 184 guests. The book value of the ship was previously said to have been in the $25 million range for the former Hanseatic. 

A spokesperson representing the auctioneer confirmed to Cruise Industry News that the ship had indeed been sold, but did not elaborate on the sales price or the buyer.

It is also possible the buyer was the existing owner of the vessel, using the auction as a tool to clear any debts on the ship. 

It was a colorful 2019-2020 season for the ship, having been first arrested in Buenos Aires following the demise of One Ocean Expeditions. On the ship's voyage back to Europe, it collided with a Venezuelan naval vessel. The latter ship sank and the Resolute sailed damaged to Curacao, where she has remained since.

It is unclear whether Venezuelan authorities will let the ship leave Curacao. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Stream2Sea

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
3 Point Logistics

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report