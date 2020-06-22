MSC Cruises will begin sailing from Port Canaveral for the first time this winter and offer a year-round presence, starting with the MSC Seaside from November – March 2021, followed by the elegant MSC Divina, starting at the end of March, according to a press release.

The arrival marks a significant milestone for both MSC Cruises and Port Canaveral, as the port welcomes an MSC Cruises ship for the first time, according tot eh cruise line.

Cruise options include three-, four- and seven-night cruise options departing on Sundays and Thursdays.

Starting today, guests can book MSC Cruises’ sailings from Port Canaveral online at MSCCruises.com or though their preferred travel advisor.

“Port Canaveral has always been an extremely popular port with cruisers. It is easily accessible, offers innovative and modern terminals and provides convenient access to many attractions in the surrounding area. We are thrilled at MSC Cruises to bring two of our modern and glamourous cruise ships, MSC Seaside and MSC Divina, to such a high-demand port for the first time, with sailings year-round to the sunny Caribbean and The Bahamas,” said Rubén Rodriguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “As we look toward the upcoming year, we are eager to bring our guests back to sea when the time is right, with health and safety as a top priority, following guidance from national and international health authorities. We are also excited to expand our presence in North America with new and enriching cruise experiences.”

“We’re very pleased to welcome MSC Cruises to Port Canaveral and excited to be the homeport for the beautiful MSC Seaside and MSC Divina,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “This exciting new partnership is an endorsement of our commitment to excellence and the investments we’ve made in our cruise operations. We’re looking forward to working together with our new cruise partner providing the best possible experience for their guests.”

Aboard the MSC Seaside, guests can choose from three-, four- and seven-night cruises starting November 2020 through March 2021, visiting George Town, Cayman Islands; Cozumel, Mexico; and Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

The MSC Divina will replace MSC Seaside in Port Canaveral come March 2021, continuing her itineraries with a diverse set of three-, four- and seven-night cruises through November 2021, and visiting George Town, Cozumel, Nassau and Ocean Cay.