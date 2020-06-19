Marella Cruises Extends Cancellations

Marella Explorer

Marella Cruises today confirmed that due to the on-going travel restrictions it is extending its cancellations of all cruises until August 27, 2020. 

The cruise line also confirms that Marella Discovery will no longer sail the summer season with all her itineraries from Palma cancelled up to October 31, 2020.

In addition, the 90s v 00s Electric Sunsets cruise on Marella Explorer 2 sailing from Newcastle on September 5, 2020, will also no longer go ahead.

All customers whose bookings are impacted by the above changes will receive a refund credit and up to 10 percent incentive of the total value of their booking, or they can request a cash refund via an online form on the TUI website. 

The cruise line is also extending its free amends policy so customers sailing in September and October on Marella Explorer or Marella Explorer 2 have the opportunity to amend their cruise for free before July 31.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Cartagena

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report