Marella Cruises Extends Cancellations

Marella Cruises today confirmed that due to the on-going travel restrictions it is extending its cancellations of all cruises until August 27, 2020.

The cruise line also confirms that Marella Discovery will no longer sail the summer season with all her itineraries from Palma cancelled up to October 31, 2020.

In addition, the 90s v 00s Electric Sunsets cruise on Marella Explorer 2 sailing from Newcastle on September 5, 2020, will also no longer go ahead.

All customers whose bookings are impacted by the above changes will receive a refund credit and up to 10 percent incentive of the total value of their booking, or they can request a cash refund via an online form on the TUI website.

The cruise line is also extending its free amends policy so customers sailing in September and October on Marella Explorer or Marella Explorer 2 have the opportunity to amend their cruise for free before July 31.