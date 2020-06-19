Virgin Voyages Unveils New Health Protocols

Virgin Voyages has released its comprehensive ‘Voyage Well’ plan.

With the Scarlet Lady to launch into operation in October 2020, Virgin said it has worked with leading experts to elevate its "existing standard of excellence by creating an environment built to tackle today’s global health crisis."

The Voyage Well plan was created in partnership with expert advisors consisting of scientists, doctors and clinicians. Referred to as the Voyage Well Expert Advisory Group, this team is composed of partners at AtmosAir Solutions, EcoLab, Dr. Heymann with Vikand, Global Public Health Services, and close collaboration with the CDC as well as frequent reviews of WHO best practices and guidelines.

“The health and wellbeing of our Sailors is our number one priority, so we rolled up our sleeves with leading experts to further innovate and create an even healthier way to travel and still have an incredible vacation,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “We appreciate some people will be apprehensive about traveling, so we are committed to being led by science and creating ways to give people confidence to explore the world while feeling safer, more relaxed and free to enjoy themselves.”

On top of a uniquely designed HVAC system that pumps fresh air through the new ship's public spaces and cabins to effectively remove recirculated air, Virgin said it will be among the first in the industry to invest in the installation of a 100% fresh air purification system.

The Scarlet Lady and her sister ships will be equipped with an air purification system that also disinfects air onboard by leveraging bi-polar ionization technology that has been shown to kill 99.9% of viruses.

"Delivering effective health and safety measures is going to be essential for ensuring consumer trust in the cruise industry," says Steve Levine, President and CEO, AtmosAir Solutions. "We're proud to partner with Virgin Voyages and believe our bi-polar ionization technology will be crucial to creating a safe, clean and sanitized indoor environment throughout the entirety of the Scarlet Lady."

Key pillars of the Voyage Well Plan include:

● Rapid and effective COVID-19 testing for all Sailors and Crew prior to embarking.

● Post-voyage notification process through which Sailors and Crew can report on becoming unwell within 14 days of leaving the shi* (through an ethical health tracking app).

● Advanced pre-boarding health checks and screenings for both our Crew and Sailors.

● Thermal Camera technology in terminals and on board to monitor our Crew and Sailors’ temperatures.

● Fair and flexible booking policies — from moving the final payment dates to 60 days (from 120 days) before sailing, ability to cancel up to 48 hours before and receive a 100% Future Voyage Credit for sailings through December 16th, 2020.

● Implementing best practices around sanitation, physical distancing, limited occupancy, and health checks for everyone onboard.

● Installing the latest technology from AtmosAir Solutions — an air purification system that disinfects air on board. Leveraging bi-polar Ionization technology that has been shown to kill 99.9% of viruses.

● Managing overall ship occupancy so appropriate physical distancing is possible across all public spaces.

● Leveraging digital onboard technology to limit contact; The Band (for contactless payment), Service Chat (for assistance digitally) and Virtual Queues (for getting in lines for onboard experiences without actually getting in physical lines).

● As has always been a part of the Virgin Voyages experience since first introducing the brand, there will be no communal food sharing, buffets or large dining halls, allowing for hygienic service of fresh food.



