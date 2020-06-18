Saga Completes the Sale of the Saga Sapphire to Anex Tour

Saga today announced the completion of the previously agreed sale of 1981-built Saga Sapphire to Anex Tour, a family-run Turkish tour operator.

The Saga Sapphire joined the Saga fleet in April 2012, and in her eight years of cruising under the Saga flag, has provided thousands of passengers with an intimate and elegant cruising experience. In 2021, she will re-enter service as Blue Sapphire operating for Anex Tour’s new cruise line, the company said, in a press release.

Nigel Blanks, Managing Director of Saga Cruises, said: “Saga Sapphire has been hugely popular with our guests over the past eight years. She will be missed, but we’re delighted she will be playing a starring role in Anex Tour’s new cruise offer. Launching Sapphire was an important moment, and laid the foundations for our purpose-built boutique cruise offer. We are now looking forward to an exciting new chapter for Saga Cruises as we prepare to welcome the Spirit of Adventure to our fleet in the coming months.”

Neset Kockar, Chairman of Anex Tour, said: “I am thrilled to have our first cruise ship which is getting prepared to sail in the eastern mediterranean after a thorough renovation. Expanding our product range in line with the needs of our customers has always been a top priority, and it is my pleasure to offer one of the most unique experiences to them.”