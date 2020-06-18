Pride of America Won't Be Redeployed from Hawaii

Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America, the only modern large cruise ship with a U.S. flag, won't be cruising outside of the Hawaii islands anytime soon, according to a spokesperson for Norwegian.

"During this time of uncertainty, some have speculated that Norwegian’s Pride of America vessel will travel to Alaska. This is inaccurate. Our Pride of America agreement requires us to sail the Hawaiian Islands year-round. We will share additional updates as they become available," said a spokesperson for the brand.

With a U.S. flag, the Pride of America does not need to visit a foreign port on regular cruise itineraries.