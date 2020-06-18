Pride of America Won't Be Redeployed from Hawaii

Pride of America

Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America, the only modern large cruise ship with a U.S. flag, won't be cruising outside of the Hawaii islands anytime soon, according to a spokesperson for Norwegian.

"During this time of uncertainty, some have speculated that Norwegian’s Pride of America vessel will travel to Alaska. This is inaccurate. Our Pride of America agreement requires us to sail the Hawaiian Islands year-round. We will share additional updates as they become available," said a spokesperson for the brand.

With a U.S. flag, the Pride of America does not need to visit a foreign port on regular cruise itineraries. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Neosan Labs

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report