Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Norwegian Hopes to Cruise to Alaska in September

Norwegian Alaska

While Norwegian Cruise Line cancelled all August and most September departures, it held back on September cruises to Alaska, and hopes it could operate them.

Sailings aboard the Norwegian Joy and Bliss to Alaska in September are still scheduled, sailing from Seattle.

"We are hopefully that through the support of the Alaska delegation and openness of mayors of Alaska port towns, we have the potential to resume voyages in September," Norwegian said, in a statement.

However, voyages of foreign-flagged vessels, such as the Joy and Bliss, to Alaska, would require a call to a foreign port to comply with the Jones Act. Canada has banned cruise ships through October 31.

However, Norwegian has the only modern, large U.S.-flagged cruise ship in the world in the Pride of America. The U.S. flag means it can conduct cruises without visiting a foreign port. If the ship were to redeploy, new itineraries could include Alaska without Canada, or the U.S. East Coast, which would give Norwegian access to high yielding markets.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking