TUI Plans Cruise Start This Summer With Short Sailings

TUI Cruises said it will restart cruises as soon as this summer with short, three- and four-day sailings in the North and Baltic Sea from German homeports.

"Having implemented comprehensive health and safety protocols onboard our vessels, we also plan to begin a gradual restart of our cruise business," said TUI Group, in a prepared statement.

The German brand said the ships would operate at reduced capacity, and previously said it would limit capacity to 1,000 guests per ship.

A second phase would see longer cruises added to deployment.

"Hapag-Lloyd Cruises also plans to return to service in the summer. We expect Marella to follow suit later in the summer in line with easing of UK guidelines," TUI said.