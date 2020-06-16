TUI Plans Cruise Start This Summer With Short Sailings

Mein Schiff 2

TUI Cruises said it will restart cruises as soon as this summer with short, three- and four-day sailings in the North and Baltic Sea from German homeports.

"Having implemented comprehensive health and safety protocols onboard our vessels, we also plan to begin a gradual restart of our cruise business," said TUI Group, in a prepared statement.

The German brand said the ships would operate at reduced capacity, and previously said it would limit capacity to 1,000 guests per ship.

A second phase would see longer cruises added to deployment.

"Hapag-Lloyd Cruises also plans to return to service in the summer. We expect Marella to follow suit later in the summer in line with easing of UK guidelines," TUI said.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking