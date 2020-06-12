Crystal Cruises Receives Vancouver's Blue Circle Environmental Award

The Port of Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada has recognized Crystal Cruises with a 2019 Blue Circle Award as part of the port’s EcoAction Program, which encourages efforts above and beyond requirements in order to reduce air emissions and carbon footprint, according to a press release.

The awards are given to cruise lines and other marine carriers who maintain the highest standards of fuel, technology and environmental management, the port said, voluntarily implementing emission reduction measures and other sustainable practices.

Crystal sailed in Alaska in 2019 and with the Symphony and will be back in 2022 with the Serenity, the port said.

“To be recognized by our shoreside port partners in Vancouver for environmental excellence is an honor, as this region of the world is particularly conscious of its precious natural resources and the delicate environmental balance that must be maintained,” said Tom Wolber, Crystal’s president and CEO. “We take our responsibility to explore this world with care very seriously and we are proud of the programs and measures we’ve implemented over the years, while we will always seek new ways to improve them.”

Crystal’s Ocean ships, Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, have also won environmental awards from the ports of Stockholm, Venice and San Francisco. This year, Crystal River Cruises’ fleet received the Green Award certification for its exceptional environmental standards and efficient design features.

Crystal’s comprehensive sustainability program spans corporate and guest-facing areas alike, with measures including careful planning of itineraries to maximize fuel efficiency and utilizing low sulfur fuel; “You Care, We Care” voluntourism excursions for guests and crew; a food digester that eliminates food waste discharged at sea; the minimization of plastic bottles and containers whenever possible, plus a fleet- and company-wide ban on all plastic straws; meticulous sorting and recycling processes; and LED lighting throughout all ships.