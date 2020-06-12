Jalesh Cruises Launches Future Pass

Jalesh Cruises has introduced "Future Pass," designed to provide flexibility for its travellers.

Travellers can book their cruise holiday now and be able to finalize their travel dates through August 31, 2021, according to a press release.

In addition, if purchased before June 30, 2020, an exclusive discount of 25 percent can be availed on the Future Pass.

Vijay Kesavan, Director - Sales and Marketing, Jalesh Cruises, said: “Owing to the uncertainty around future travel, we recognized the need to introduce a Future Pass which allows the flexibility to customers to book now and travel later. Through this offering, travellers can alter and reschedule their travel dates as per their convenience and travel with ease”.

Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO, Jalesh Cruises, added: “Jalesh Cruises is all set to offer enhanced safety, hygiene and added amenities to provide guests with the best cruise experience of their lifetime. Karnika has and always will be a home away from home and we look forward to welcoming guests onboard as soon as the prevalent conditions subside.”

There are a variety of destinations travellers can choose from such as Goa, Diu, and Lakshadweep in India and Colombo, Galle, and Trincomalee in Sri Lanka.