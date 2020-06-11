Holland America Makes Sailing Adjustments

Holland America Line announced is extending its pause of cruise operations and cancelling additional departures from the port of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in 2020, as well as select Hawaii itineraries for early 2021.

The following cruises are affected:

Eurodam

Sept. 26, 2020, 22-day Panama Canal cruise from Vancouver to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Koningsdam

Sept. 26, 2020, seven-day Pacific Northwest cruise from Vancouver to San Diego, California.

Jan. 16 and Feb. 2, 2021, Circle Hawaii Voyages roundtrip from San Diego.

Maasdam

Sept. 21, 2020, 16-day Mexico and Sea of Cortez itinerary from Vancouver to San Diego.

Noordam

Sept. 27, 2020, 14-day North Pacific Crossing from Vancouver to Yokohama, Japan.

Volendam

Sept. 30, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, 2020, three- and seven-day Pacific Northwest and coastal cruises from Vancouver.

Westerdam

Sept. 20, 2020, 17-day Circle Hawaii cruise roundtrip from Vancouver.

Oct. 7, 2020, 23-day Inca Discovery voyage from Vancouver to San Antonio (Santiago), Chile.

All shorter segments within the above cruise departures are cancelled. Collectors’ Voyages that combine back-to-back cruises including the above departure dates are also cancelled.