Cruise Lines Set for Thursday CDC Meeting

Will the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lift its no-sail order on the cruise industry that extends through July 24?

The cruise lines are poised for a Thursday meeting with officials from the CDC, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

"We don't think an agreement with the CDC is imminent, but we do think negotiations with the industry are much further along than indicated in the (negative) Miami Herald article on 6/2," said Brandt Montour, a analyst with J.P. Morgan, in a note sent to investors.

Wells Fargo Analyst Tim Conder, in a recent note to investors, confirmed the meeting is scheduled but added that he does not believe it "will address the current suspension of sailings in U.S. waters through July 24," but instead focus on crew repatriation.