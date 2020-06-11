Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

MSC Looking for Crew for Potential August 1 Start Up

MSC Magnifica

MSC Cruises is looking for crew members for a potential August 1 start in the Mediterranean, according to a letter sent to crew currently onboard company ships and obtained by Cruise Industry News.

In the letter, the company said it is working on a startup plan with new public health norms and operational guidelines. MSC also noted new standards are being submitted to various European governments for approval.

The end result could see the company return to operation as soon as August 1 in the Mediterranean.

Thus, MSC is looking to recruit crew to join ships or stay aboard to have "full manning" back onboard its ships in Europe by July 15 to prepare for a potential start up.

The time between July 15 and August will enable MSC to train crew to new standards.

 

