Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Pullmantur has announced it is cancelling all cruises until Nov. 15.

The three-ship fleet includes the Monarch, Sovereign and Horizon, and is part of a joint venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises.

"The uncertainty regarding the evolution of COVID-19, as well as the uncertainty about the way in which we will be able to sail, once the limitations imposed by the different countries are lifted, has required Pullmantur Cruises to cancel its cruises until Nov. 15 since the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew members are its top priority," the company said, in a statement.

"The company will take advantage of this period for better understanding about the implications of COVID-19 for operations on board of the ships and for developing enhanced health and safety protocols."