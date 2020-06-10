NCLH Defers Payments on Italy-Built Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced in a regulatory filing that it had amended the credit facilities secured by Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor, Riviera, Marina, Leonardo One and Leonardo Two to defer amortization with respect to certain of the debt outstanding under the agreements.

The amendments for the Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor, Riviera, Marina, Leonardo One and Leonardo Two facilities detailed below provide $156 million of incremental liquidity to the company through March 2021 and are subject to certain conditions.

All ships were built, or are scheduled to be built, at Fincantieri in Italy.

View the full filing here.