Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that all scheduled Norwegian Jewel sailings from September 25, 2020 through February 27, 2021 have been canceled.

Norwegian cited "a result of changes to the redeployment of our fleet," but did not elaborate on new plans for the Jewel in a statement sent to travel partners.

The ship was scheduled to sail Australia and New Zealand for the 2020-2021 winter season, and could be moving closer to home into the North America market.