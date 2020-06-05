Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Former Flying Clipper to Sail for Tradewind Voyages

The former Flying Clipper

The once-to-be Flying Clipper has found a home at Tradewind Voyages, a UK-based operator, according to a statement.

The ship has sat laid up at Brodosplit since her completion following a legal dispute with Star Clippers.

"We are delighted to announce that the World’s largest Square-rigged Sailing Vessel, built as Brodosplit 483, will be re-named, rebranded, and operated by the British cruise company Tradewind Voyages UK Ltd. The ownership of Brodosplit 483 remains with the wholly owned subsidiary of the DIV Group," Brodosplit said, in a prepared release.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Port NOLA

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking