Former Flying Clipper to Sail for Tradewind Voyages

The once-to-be Flying Clipper has found a home at Tradewind Voyages, a UK-based operator, according to a statement.

The ship has sat laid up at Brodosplit since her completion following a legal dispute with Star Clippers.

"We are delighted to announce that the World’s largest Square-rigged Sailing Vessel, built as Brodosplit 483, will be re-named, rebranded, and operated by the British cruise company Tradewind Voyages UK Ltd. The ownership of Brodosplit 483 remains with the wholly owned subsidiary of the DIV Group," Brodosplit said, in a prepared release.