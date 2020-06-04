Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Norwegian Extends Pay Cuts for Top Executives

Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that a temporary 20% reduction in base salaries for its named executive officers that began on March 30, 2020 would be extended through September 27, 2020.

Such salary reduction may be further extended depending on operational considerations, the company said.

Earlier this year, Norwegian moved to four-day work weeks and also announced a number of layoffs. 

In addition the company executed a number of financing deals, which significantly strengthens the company’s financial position and liquidity runway and it now expects to be positioned to withstand well over 12 months of voyage suspensions in a potential downside scenario, according to a press release.

 

 

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Cruise Maryland

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report