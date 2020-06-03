Carnival Cruise Line Repatriates Crew in Croatia

Carnival Cruise Line was able to repatriate nearly 3,000 Carnival crew through the Port of Dubrovnik last week, according to a press release, calling it an extraordinary effort.

"The cruise industry really does bring the citizens of the world together and Carnival proudly boasts 110 nationalities amongst its onboard team," the company said, in a press releas ."That can make things complicated in this current situation as the world’s largest cruise line works to repatriate more than 26,000 team members home, with a backdrop of some nations with closed borders, flight options limited, and debarkation and immigration policies frequently changing."

“Luckily, Carnival has great port partners all over the world who are working with the company. And today, we’d like to recognize our friends in the Republic of Croatia and the Port of Dubrovnik. Over the past week, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Magic made calls on the magical city of Dubrovnik and safely and successfully repatriated nearly 3,000 Carnival team members. Not just our Croatian citizens and those of neighboring countries like Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia that we connected home by bus, but we were also able to book commercial flights for hundreds of others trying to get home to dozens of European nations, as well as Indonesia and the Philippines. Carnival wants to acknowledge the many government agencies, private operators and local maritime partners that played such an important role in this mission. When Dubrovnik is ready, we can’t wait to get back to cruise operations to bring our ships, crew and wonderful guests to this beautiful city,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.