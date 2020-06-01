Seabourn Introduces New Early Bonus Savings

Seabourn is launching a new special bonus commission offer as the brand is extending a special four percent bonus commission on new bookings made on 2021 sailings to Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England, according to a press release.

“Travel advisors have been working tremendously hard around the clock to keep their clients happy over the past few months and have shown time and time again to be incredibly valuable and important to our business,” said Chris Austin, Seabourn’s senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales. “We can’t thank them enough for their ongoing support, and this new bonus commission is another way to express our appreciation to the travel advisors for their partnership.”

The special bonus commission can be earned when booking any of Seabourn’s current promotions, including the line’s Sensational Suite Savings valid through July 2020, which offers 50% reduced deposits and savings on a selection of suite accommodations and exceptional amenities, including veranda suite upgrades, shipboard credits up to $2,000 per suite, air credits, Internet packages and more.

Agents can also receive commission sooner by taking advantage of booking their clients on Seabourn’s new 10% Early Bonus Savings promotion, providing an additional 10 percent in savings off the base cruise fare for select voyages when guests pay in full by July 31, 2020.

The four percent bonus commission applies only to new bookings for select 2021 sailings and is not valid on voyages on the new Seabourn Venture.