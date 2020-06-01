Redesigned Buffets Will Need to Convey Sense of Safety

The cruise ship buffet may never look the same again, according to an industry supplier.

"It will not just be about serving food in a safe way; it will also be about conveying a sensation of safety to the customers," said Erik Schobesberger, vice president sales modernization at ALMACO, a key supplier of interior, galley and buffet design and installation to the cruise industry.

The company said that buffets will either change drastically or cease to exist, and cruise ship operators will need to figure out easy and cost-efficient temporary solutions in order to be ready for sailing in August.

"The temporary solutions, however, will most likely not be 100 percent efficient and visually acceptable as long-term solutions," said Schobesberger.

"The new concept must be 'wow," while meeting the new standards and regulations," he added.

Schobesberger said he expects some cruise lines will choose to keep the buffet concept but implement design improvements and equipment innovations that makes it safe.

"Others will transform their restaurants into an a la carte with open kitchens or cooking shows. Whatever the choice may be, we can assure you that ALMACO is here to help our customers on every step of the way, from quick fix solutions to get the restaurants up and running to redesign and revitalization of new innovative future- and germ-proof restaurant concepts," he added.