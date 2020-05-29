Windstar Brings Ships Closer to Home in 2021

Windstar Cruises has released a new schedule of cruises for its fleet for 2021, bringing the ships closer to North America.

“We’ve made changes to our 2021 cruise schedule to accommodate new launch dates of the Star Class yachts and a desire for more sailings from U.S. and Caribbean ports,” said Xanterra and Windstar Cruises CEO Andrew Todd. “And though bookings are ahead of where they were at this time last year, we want to offer the best deal we can to travelers ready to cruise in 2021.”

The 312-guest Star Breeze begins sailing October 27, 2020. Her new schedule includes four cruises in the Mediterranean before she heads to the Caribbean to sail among the islands from late December 2020 to March 2021. Weeklong cruises on two itineraries sail roundtrip from San Juan, Puerto Rico are offered.

In late April, the ship sails two new Central American cruises departing from Miami before beginning to make its way north along the coast cruising new itineraries in Costa Rica and Panama, Mexico, and along the West Coast to Vancouver, B.C. where she begins her summer of cruising in Southeast Alaska.

In September, the Star Breeze sails for Asia and then on to her first season in Australia and New Zealand in December 2021.

The 312-guest Star Legend is scheduled to emerge from renovations in March 2021 and will sail in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Central America.

The 312-guest Star Pride leaves the shipyard in June 2021 and begins sailing in July in Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland and Canada. On October 23, 2021, she departs New York City for San Juan, Puerto Rico and Caribbean island itineraries.

The 148-guest Wind Spirit will be the first yacht to resume sailing on September 3, 2020 in Tahiti; the Wind Spirit sails seven, 10-, and 11-day cruises year-round in Tahiti with convenient eight-hour non-stop flights from Los Angeles. Windstar offers an all-inclusive air, cruise and hotel package with cruises in French Polynesia.

The 342-guest Wind Surf resumes sailing in the Caribbean on November 29, 2020, where she sails until an April ocean crossing takes her to the Mediterranean for the rest of the year.

The 148-guest Wind Star begins sailing on January 23, 2021 in Costa Rica and Panama, and then heads to the Mediterranean and Greek Islands.