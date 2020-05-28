Viking Cancels Rest of Summer Sailings

Viking has cancelled the rest of its summer cruise program, extending to the end of August, according to a letter sent from Torstein Hagen to Viking guests.

Hagen also released a video message, available to view here.

"Since we started Viking nearly 23 years ago, we have faced challenges and emerged stronger each time," Hagen wrote. "Our family of loyal guests, dedicated employees and valued partners has been at the center of each decision. This dedication to our Viking family and our mission — to create meaningful experiences that are destination focused, allowing you to explore the world in comfort — has never wavered.

"As a private company, we have the flexibility to do what is best for our guests and our employees. We are committed to maintaining the safest and healthiest fleet in the industry and we are fortunate to have small ocean ships with only 930 guests, and river ships with only 190 guests. We have always had the highest standards for health and cleanliness — and are now developing additional protocols to make traveling with Viking even safer. We will be sharing more information about this very soon. Also, during this time of non-operation, we are further training our crew and preparing our fleet to welcome you on board again. Since our first announcement, many of you have expressed concern for our crew, and I want to reassure you that we are continuing to take good care of them."

Hagen pointed out Viking was the first cruise line to suspend operations and with travel remaining complicated, the decision has been made to suspend cruises through August 31, 2020.

The company is offered guests that were on summer Viking cruises a 125% Future Cruise Voucher, valid for 24 months for any Viking river, expedition or ocean cruises. The voucher is also fully transferable.