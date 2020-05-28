New P&O Iona to Drydock Before Delivery

The P&O Iona will drydock at a Damen facility in Rotterdam for inspection work prior to her handover to P&O Cruises from Meyer Werft, according to a statement.

The ship is currently in Bremerhaven awaiting final equipment and provisions before moving to Rotterdam early next week.

The transit to Rotterdam will also be used as another set of sea trials, with the ship set to depart from Germany late this week.

Meyer Werft said the 50th cruise ship it has built is soon to be completed, with some work interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the yard, along with local officials and the port of Bremerhaven were able to come together to continue to work on the ship under various protective measures.

A delivery date was not named but the cruise line is expected to take delivery in mid June.